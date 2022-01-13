The third season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle features steamy shower sex, wild snogging sessions, and ‘one massive orgy,’ among other things.

The third season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle features steamy shower sex, wild snogging sessions, and “one massive orgy.”

Too Hot To Handle’s third season has finally arrived, and we can’t wait to watch it.

Netflix’s raunchiest dating show is returning to our screens on January 19, and the new season looks to be packed with laughs.

Netflix has just released the official trailer for series three, which features 1110 contestants and may be the horniest yet.

The trailer isn’t shy about revealing what fans can expect from the 10-part series, with quotes like “one massive orgy” forcing viewers to pay attention.

Before Lana is revealed and all kissing, heavy petting, and sexual activity is prohibited, a group of sexy singletons is duped into thinking they’re on a completely different TV show.

For the girls, the lineup includes Beaux from Kent, Georgia from Brisbane, Australia, Holly from Colorado, Izzy from Manchester, UK, and Jaz from Virginia, USA.

We have Harry from Middlesbrough, England, Nathan from Cape Town, South Africa, Patrick from Hawaii, Stevan from Los Angeles, and Truth from Texas for the boys.

The sultry singletons are ready to go, and the trailer shows that they are not going to hold back this season.

They haven’t been deterred by Lana’s announcement that the prize fund has been doubled to (dollar)200,000 this year.

Steamy sex scenes in the shower, couples getting handsy under the covers, romance between two of the female contestants, and plenty of defiance are all featured in the teaser trailer.

“It’s a new year, and it may be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever,” Netflix said of the upcoming release.

“It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they believe will be the sexiest vacation of their lives,” says the narrator.

“But will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives, with Lana watching?” they continued.

“The pressure is on because the stakes are even higher this season… with the largest prize pool ever on offer.”

Too Hot To Handle S3 premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2022.