The Three Children of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Don’t Think Their Father Is “Cool”

The Three Children of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Do Not Think Their Father Is “Cool”

Ben Affleck has three children from his first marriage to Jennifer Garner, and they don’t think he’s the coolest.

“The time you get to spend with your kids, the family time, is something about the holidays that’s particularly rewarding,” the actor, 49, told Extra on Tuesday, December 14.

“Seeing your children smile is the most beautiful feeling in the world.”

“You might think so, but you’d be wrong,” the Last Duel star joked when the outlet mentioned that the Oscar winner must be a star to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, according to the outlet.

I don’t think I’m that cool in the first place, but whoever you are, if you’re someone’s parent, you’re not cool to anyone.

… It’s all a part of the experience.

You realize there’s something healthy about making your kids laugh at you.”

Affleck stated that he tries to stay “on top” of his children’s interests by asking them questions such as who is playing on the radio.

“‘We don’t listen to the radio,’ they say.

“What exactly is a radio?” exclaimed the Californian.

“I’m like, ‘That song slaps.’ They say, [‘Be quiet, Dad.’]… I find myself being that person I never imagined I’d be.”

Before their 2015 divorce, the Golden Globe winner was married to Garner, who is also 49 years old.

The Way Back star is dating Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, while the Alias actress has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018.

On Tuesday, Affleck gave a rare look into his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner, telling Howard Stern that their relationship “did not work” and that “this happens.”

“It’s someone I love and respect, but I shouldn’t be married to any longer,” Affleck explained.

Because we had children, we tried our hardest.

“We don’t want this to be the model of marriage that our children see,” we both agreed.

“Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” the Gone Girl star added.

But, at its core, it was always based on mutual respect.

I was confident in her abilities as a mother.

I hope she realized how good of a father I was.

“It was me.”

