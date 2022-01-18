The Tie-Dye Trend is Taken to Dreamy New Heights with This Open-Front Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

For a moment, let’s talk about fashion. When quarantine began in 2020, the tie-dye trend was all the rage.

We covered it extensively, purchased numerous garments, and even attempted DIY. Within months, it had taken over the market — and many shoppers were sick of it.

We, on the other hand, consistently deliver positive vibes and leave us in a good mood.

Finding styles that are unique and fresh is the key!

If you’re sick of tie-dye patterns, check out this sweater we found at Walmart! It’s just as colorful and funky as other tie-dye pieces, but the gradient style gives it a dreamier aesthetic that we love.

At Walmart, you can get the Dreamers by Debut Women’s Rainbow Marled Cardigan Sweater (originally (dollar)23) for just (dollar)9!

This Dreamers by Debut open-front cardigan is a layering staple for the winter months — and even spring and summer! It comes in two color palettes: one with brighter hues and the other with lighter pastel hues.

Both versions of this cardigan have the same watercolor style, with the colors blending together perfectly.

This sweater may not have the traditional pinwheel print, but it stands out from the crowd.

This cardigan has your name written all over it if you like eye-catching pieces.

This sweater is designed to make you feel extra comfortable and cozy, in addition to the gorgeous color palette.

Customers are enamored with the softness of the knit and “surprised at the quality” of this sweater.

We’ve recently discovered some incredible style bargains at Walmart, and this knit is one of our favorites!

The sweater is currently on sale for just (dollar)9, which is incredible given the number of positive reviews it has received.

In fact, it appears to have come from a high-end boutique — no one will be able to tell the difference.

