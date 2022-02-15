The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Is Coming Sooner Than You Might Expect

The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Will Arrive Before You Know It

Theo James and Rose Leslie star in The Time Traveler’s Wife, which will be released soon.

Find out while you’re here!

Henry, like HBO, does not want us to wait our entire lives.

In the month of February,

HBO announced its new drama series, The Time Traveler’s Wife, will premiere in the spring as part of their virtual TCA press day on March 15.

The six-part series, based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, follows Clare and Henry’s marriage and their one problem: time travel.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is directed by David Nutter and produced by Steven Moffat. It stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, which had a 2009 big-screen adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, was officially announced as having begun production in May 2021 by the network.

Moffat said it will “be the love story we need right now” in a statement at the time.

In his statement, he said, “This is a story of loss, but it is not a tragedy.”

“There’s a time traveler in it, but it’s not science fiction.”

Despite Clare and Henry’s jumbled timeline, this is the story of a grand, ordinary love—though not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me.”

Moffat also discussed how the series will differ from the film during the press day.

“We can tell the whole story,” he said. “The movie was a very intelligently abbreviated version, but by abbreviating it, you miss all the detail and complexity, and it becomes all about the time travel and not about the love story.”

Season three of HBO’s Barry, starring Bill Hader, will premiere on April 24, and the highly anticipated Julia Child series, Julia, will premiere on March 31.

Time travel to spring, please, so we can watch these shows right away.

Check out the rest of the TV premiere dates listed below!

The Marvelous Mrs., congratulations!

Season 4 of Maisel premieres in February.

18 years old!

Season 11 of The Walking Dead resumes on Sunday, February 2nd, with a part two premiere.

twenty-first.

With the premiere of NBC’s new competition series American Song Contest in February, Eurovision makes its way to the United States.

Twenty-first.

The fact is that

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think