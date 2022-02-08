The timing of Queen Elizabeth’s Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ announcement is anything but random, according to a commentator.

Camilla Parker Bowles is Queen Elizabeth’s choice for Queen Consort.

Shortly before his 70th year on the throne, the 95-year-old made it public.

The queen’s announcement was not made at random, according to a royal commentator.

They believe it has something to do with a project that Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, is working on.

The Queen has written a message on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, thanking the public and her family for their support and looking forward to the (hashtag)PlatinumJubilee celebrations in the coming year.

She had celebrated her platinum jubilee the day before, on Feb.

On May 5, 2022, Queen Elizabeth cast her gaze forward.

Camilla expressed her desire for Camilla to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne in a letter posted to Twitter.

“I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when my son Charles becomes King in due time,” she said.

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

Her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99, was also mentioned.

Queen Elizabeth emphasized his role as her “partner,” recalling seeing her mother play the same role during her father’s reign, King George VI.

The royal family has previously stated that Queen Elizabeth supports Camilla being named Queen Consort in the future.

Clarence House said that when Charles and Camilla married in 2005, the Duchess of Cornwall would be given the title of Princess Consort when the time came.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator for Mail Online, reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s Camilla Queen Consort announcement in a piece published in February 2022.

He claims that Harry and Meghan Markle are “a big factor behind the Queen’s timing,” and that they expect the book to be “particularly brutal” on Camilla.

Harry’s memoir has yet to be released, as of this writing.

It is expected to be released in late 2022.

So, why is Queen Elizabeth announcing Camilla Queen Consort now? “By making this announcement now, it will make it…

