The tip about the zip-up pouch will change your life.

According to savvy moms who share inexpensive ways to keep Christmas toys organized, the zip-up pouch tip will change your life.

As a parent, nothing beats seeing your child’s face light up with joy as they open a brand new toy on Christmas morning.

However, a few days later, their much-anticipated gifts are strewn across every surface in the house.

That is exactly where we are at the moment.

Rather than stuffing their belongings under their beds, savvy mothers on TikTok are sharing how they organize their kids’ collections on the cheap (and easy) way.

We can’t deny that we’re irritated with ourselves for not considering these possibilities earlier.

If you recall your school days, you almost certainly had a large collection of these to keep track of all your assignments.

TikToker Jen has revealed how she uses zip-up pouches around the house, which are available at any WHSmith or Rymans.

In a viral video with over 6,000 “likes,” the mother explained how she uses them to organize her children’s toys, such as puzzle pieces, Lego, and other items that tend to get misplaced.

One of the mother’s playroom organization tips was to “store puzzles, flash cards, and games in zipper storage bags.”

Not only that, but the mother keeps all of the pouches in the same drawer, ensuring that they all fit together perfectly.

On Etsy, Jen’s puzzle bags cost (dollar)8, but Rymans sells a similar A4 style for just £2.49.

“The puzzle organization is incredible,” one fan exclaimed.

“What a brilliant idea!” exclaimed another.

“I absolutely adore this,” wrote a third.

We try to encourage our children’s creativity, but let’s face it: as soon as they get the paint out, our hearts begin to race.

We’ll be putting their new coloring books and pencils away in plastic bins, just like Jen.

In the video, the mother also explains how this method not only clears clutter but also saves space.

“KEEP ART SUPPLIES IN CONTENTS,” she advised.

“Stackable containers should be used to organize craft supplies.”

We’ve all heard about the frugal parents who turned IKEA’s Kallax collection into beautiful furniture, including desks and beds.

Laura Alice, on the other hand, can’t get enough of the low-cost units for storing her kids’ toys, which can be as cheap as £10 per shelf.

As she walked her fans through her living room set-up, the mother made jokes about the “grown-up” section with the sofa facing the TV and the kids’ GIANT toy.

