The title of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has been revealed.

While work on Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse sequel continues, the studio took to CCXP in Sao Paulo on Saturday afternoon to reveal the official title.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is now referred to as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The majority of the cast from the first film, including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), as well as Jake Johnson (Peter B Parker), are expected to return for the sequel.

Issa Rae will play Jessica Drew, a superhero known as Spider-Woman, in the film.

After winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Sony rushed a sequel to Spider-Verse into production.

That win, according to producer Chris Miller, was due to the film’s massively ambitious design.

Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com, “This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, storytelling style, and cinematic style.”

“It was everything…”

The sound mix was likely to be groundbreaking, so it necessitated a significant amount of effort.

Every version of these films is the result of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions, people contribute their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones who get to choose which of the things fit the path you’re taking.”

The sequel has been handed over to a trio of new directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, who have replaced Bob Persichietti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

The first film’s script was co-written by Rothman and producer Phil Lord, while the sequel’s script was written by Lord, Miller, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe David Callaham.

Callaham claims that he began writing the sequel’s script before the first film was even released.

“‘We have this animated Spider-Man movie we’re doing,’ [Chris and Phil] said.’ They were still working on the first movie,” Callaham told THR in September.

” They couldn’t tell me how it would appear.

‘I’ll come in and see what you have,’ I said because it’s them.

They showed me an animatic, which looked like napkin drawings with temp vocals and no animation styling at the time…

