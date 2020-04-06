The Together at Home television show will include major networks, including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others

Click here to read the full article.

The live music streams that Global Citizen broadcasts daily on the Internet to promote World Health Organization initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic are now much more spectacular. The two organizations have announced “One World: Together at Home”, a global special that will be seen and heard on April 18 on major radio and cable networks and digital music providers.

This underscores the fact that the two-hour special is rarely broadcast simultaneously on ABC, CBS, and NBC (among many other platforms) and is hosted by the competing late-night hosts of these three networks: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert .

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from diversity“data-reactid =” 22 “>More from diversity

The talent schedule is described as “curated in collaboration with” Lady Gaga, who called a WHO press conference Monday morning to announce that she has raised $ 35 million for the organization in the past seven days.

Artists joining Gaga include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J. Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma.

The show is set to 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT will be broadcast on April 18 not only on the three radio networks mentioned above, but also on a variety of ViacomCBS, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks as well as digitally on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, Twitch and Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Alibaba, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tidal and TuneIn. It aired the following evening on BBC One, the most watched British television program.

The pandemic health care celebration will be a critical part of the special, said Hugh Evans, co-founder / CEO of Global Citizen. “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against COVID-19,” said Evans in a statement. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect everyone else’s.”

“The World Health Organization is committed to combating the coronavirus pandemic with scientific and health measures and to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, in a statement. “We may have to be physically separated for a while, but we can still get together virtually to enjoy great music. The concert “One World: Together at Home” is a strong sign of solidarity against a common threat. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Among the networks and platforms that broadcast the special: NBC, Bravo, E !, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA from NBCUniversal; ABC, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo from Walt Disney Television; ViacomCBS ‘CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, Tele in Argentina and BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1; and Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice and RTE.“data-reactid =” 32 “> Among the networks and platforms that broadcast the special: NBC, Bravo, E !, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA from NBCUniversal; ABC, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo from Walt Disney Television; ViacomCBS ‘CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, Tele in Argentina and BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1; and Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice and RTE.

The daily webcasts “Together at Home” under the patronage of Global Citizen in the past few weeks included appearances by the duo Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together with Legend, Martin, Jennifer Hudson, Common, HER, Hozier, Miguel and Niall Horan. Brandy Clark and dozens of others. The series was created in support of the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best of variety“data-reactid =” 35 “>Best of variety

Sign up for the Variety newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.