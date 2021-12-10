The Top 10 Films and TV Shows of 2021 have been announced by IMDb.

IMDb’s top movies and TV shows for 2021 are Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, respectively.

Instead of relying on statistical samplings and reviews from professional critics, the online database revealed its Top 10 Movies and Television Series for the year, which were determined by the actual page views of the site’s more than 200 million monthly visitors.

The information comes from the weekly IMDbPro TV rankings, which are updated throughout the year.

Content from Marvel and DC, as well as streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max, are heavily represented on the lists.

IMDb recommends that users add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist so that they can keep track of how many movies and shows they’ve seen.

1) Dune, 2) The Suicide Squad, 3) Eternals, 4) Mortal Kombat, 5) Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and 6) Godzilla vs. Kong are the IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2021.

7) King Kong, 8) Black Widow, 9) Cruella, and 10) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

1) WandaVision, 2) Loki, 3) Squid Game, 4) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, 5) Bridgerton, 6) The Walking Dead, 7) Mare of Easttown, 8) Shadow and Bone, 9) Cobra Kai, and 10) Lucifer are the IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2021.

Dune was one of the most recent releases on the Top Movies list, right behind Eternals.

This makes it an unexpected winner in the movie category, unless you remember that IMDb calculates based on page views rather than reviews.

According to Twitter, The Suicide Squad was the most talked about comic book film in 2021, followed by Eternals and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Black Widow and Shang-Chi, both from Marvel Studios, were ranked (hashtag)7th and (hashtag)10th, respectively.

WandaVision, the Best TV Show of 2021, also has the distinction of having star Elizabeth Olsen named IMDB’s Top Star of 2021.

Loki, another Disney(plus) show, came in second, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came in fourth.

Squid Game (3rd place), Bridgerton (5th place), Shadow and Bone (8th place), Cobra Kai (9th place), and… round out the rest of the Top 10 with Netflix hits.

