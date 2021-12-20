The Top 10 ‘Glee’ Christmas Songs, in Order

Glee was a show that shaped an entire generation.

And every time the holidays arrive, almost every Gleek is transported back to a time when GleeChristmas songs and episodes were also synonymous with the holiday season.

If you’re a fan of the musical comedy, there’s a good chance you’re listening to the show’s holiday albums every December, regardless of your age.

As a result, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten best Glee Christmas songs to commemorate the occasion.

A Kurt and Blaine duet is a must-have on any Glee Christmas album, and “Let It Snow” is one of their most memorable songs.

Vaughn Monroe first performed “Let It Snow,” a song written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, in 1945.

The song has been covered by a number of artists, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

In the Glee version, Chris Colfer and Darren Criss’ voices blend beautifully.

And their take on the holiday classic is charming and fitting for the season.

It’s fast-paced and festive, and it gets you in the mood for the holidays.

It’s difficult to capture the same emotions that people experience when listening to Elvis Presley sing “Blue Christmas,” but the good news is that the Glee version of the sad Christmas song isn’t trying to be a perfect copy of the King.

During the third season’s holiday episode, Damian McGinty’s character Rory tenderly sang “Blue Christmas.”

As he expressed his sadness at not being able to spend the holidays with his family, his emotion came across as raw and heartbreaking, something that many of us will experience this year.

Amber Riley is the only person who can truly capture Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Mercedes, Riley’s character, can sing the rooftop from any room she enters.

It was pure magic when Mercedes sang “All I Want For Christmas Is You” while the characters decorated the choir room in Glee Season 3’s Christmas episode.

Despite the fact that this Glee Christmas song wasn’t featured in an episode, it has become a fan favorite thanks to Cory Monteith’s character Finn Hudson.

Finn’s voice developed and improved over time, and by the time Glee Season 4 rolled around, it was a joy to hear him sing solo.

He was a delight to listen to.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” originally sung by John… Monteith perfectly balanced the innocence and heaviness of the song.

