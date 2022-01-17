The Top 10 Recipes of 2021, According to Ree Drummond’s ‘Pioneer Woman’ Blog

According to the Food Network star’s ‘Pioneer Woman’ blog, Ree Drummond’s Top 10 Recipes for 2021.

Ree Drummond, host of The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, is more than a cooking show.

She’s almost a household name.

Despite her “empire,” which now includes a restaurant, bakery, store, magazine, and more, her recipes and passion for cooking remain at the heart of it all.

Drummond’s top 10 recipes for 2021, as chosen by her Pioneer Woman blog, are listed below.

Last year, the Food Network star didn’t let her fans down with new recipes in her new cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! She cited the pandemic as inspiration for the book, writing that her children “were grown and tall and big and huge and would devour (within seconds) anything I cooked, whether I spent four hours or fourteen minutes making it.”

According to her blog, her top 10 recipes aren’t all that surprising and reflect an ongoing demand for comfort food dishes.

“The most popular Pioneer Woman recipes of 2021 range from easy to cheesy, savory to sweet,” according to her blog.

Last year, a salad made the list of top recipes—but we didn’t make that mistake again.

(Kind of kidding…)”

According to her food blog, The Pioneer Woman’s top 10 recipes for 2021.

“I like baked ziti to be almost like lasagna that forgot to use lasagna noodles,” Drummond wrote in her signature tongue-in-cheek style of her Baked Ziti recipe.

It’s a disaster.

It’s squishy.

“Decadent. Ridiculous. In every good sense of the word.” With ground meat and a variety of cheeses, it’s no surprise that this is one of the best recipes from last year.

Drummond’s Sloppy Joes recipe is simple to make and uses ingredients you probably already have in your refrigerator and cupboard.

It’s a simple recipe that will please even the most discerning eaters.

Ketchup, Tabasco sauce, red pepper flakes, brown sugar, herbs, and more are added to cooked ground meat for a flavorful meal served on a warm bun.

With a nice pile of potato chips, the Food Network star recommends serving the “scrumptious comfort food.”

I’m going in…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.