The top 100 Netflix movies to watch right now

Right now, watch the top 100 Netflix movies.

If you’re looking for something to watch after binge-watching the majority of Netflix during lockdown season, look no further than our comprehensive list.

Every week, we’ll update this list of Netflix movies to recommend.

Saoirse Ronan plays a teen whose relationship with her mother is tumultuous.

Over issues such as sex, boyfriends, and university, the protective mother and daughter come to blows.

Laurie Metcalf’s character is a loving, opinionated, and strong-willed woman who is struggling to keep her family afloat while her daughter is experiencing her own awakening.

With Timothée Chalamet starring and set in a changing California in 2002, it’ll undoubtedly stir up a lot of mixed emotions in viewers.

The film received a 79 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you haven’t seen it yet, this cult classic is a must see.

The Breakfast Club follows a group of rebellious teenagers in a detention center as they deal with their problems at school and outside of it.

In one way or another, they are all bound by the high school caste system.

Most teenagers will probably agree with the scenes of soul-searching and depictions of adults in the film.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 92%.

Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) reflects on his time working for the Bufalino crime family in this thriller.

He reflects on his prolific hits as an older man and WWII veteran, and debates his role in the disappearance of his good friend Jimmy Hoffa.

This will appeal to fans of The Godfather movies or Goodfellas.

86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

A 90s classic that is ideal for when you want to watch something upbeat and funny.

Based on the lives of ultra-wealthy teenagers at a high school in Beverley Hills.

Even today, the satirical portrayal of pampered upper-class girls who are more concerned with the right clothes than with grades is popular.

You can expect laughs, eye-catching outfits, and witty comebacks from Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone in this film.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 76 percent.

The American drama film had a polarizing reception when it premiered on the popular streaming service last month.

It is based on J D Vance’s memoir of the same name, which was published in 2016, and tells the story of Vance, a Yale law student whose career dreams are shattered when he is forced to return to Ohio to help his family.

Vance’s Appalachian family history is explored and reflected in the blockbuster, which stars Amy Adams.

Audience of Rotten Tomatoes…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.