The Top 25 Schitt’s Creek Secrets Exposed

Schitt’s Creek may have come to an end in April 2020, but it has continued to win our hearts ever since.

Schitt’s Creek was clearly the winner in 2020.

And maybe 2021 as well.

The Rose family—Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy—swept the Emmys in April of last year, taking home trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series and eight other awards, setting a new record for most wins in a single year for a comedy.

They then won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Without the Levys’ father-son relationship, none of this would be possible.

Today, in honor of Eugene’s birthday, we’re reminiscing about our favorite times at the Rose Motel.

Yes, we’re spilling the beans on Annie’s iconic “A Little Bit Alexis” performance, David and Patrick’s (Noah Reid) unexpected romance, and which fan favorite almost dropped out of the show before it began filming in 2014.

David, yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Continue reading for 25 Schitt’s Creek secrets you may not be aware of…

Dan was the co-host of the live after show on MTV’s The Hills, and in a 2015 interview with Out magazine, Dan revealed that reality TV inspired Schitt’s Creek.

He explained, “It really just started with me being in Los Angeles, knowing that I wanted to write.”

“At the time, I was watching reality television and thinking about what would happen if one of these wealthy families lost everything.”

“Would the Kardashians still be the Kardashians if they didn’t have their wealth?”

The idea of Johnny Rose purchasing a small town was inspired by a real-life celebrity, Kim Basinger, who purchased a town in Georgia in 1989.

Dan told Variety that he decided to ask Eugene to join him on the show despite the fact that he had never sought help from his famous father before.

“I went to him with this idea of a wealthy family losing their money and said, ‘Do you want to work on this with me?'” Dan recalled, “and he said, ‘Yes,’ which I think was something he was hoping would happen a lot sooner.”

