The top baby names for 2021 have been revealed… did your child’s name make the cut?

ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ACTIVITIES FOR PARENTS IS SELECTING A NAME FOR THEIR CHILD.

However, a new survey has revealed the most popular baby names for 2021, which may be helpful to anyone considering monikers for their children.

Muhammad and Noah are at the top of the list for boys, with Oliver, George, and Leo rounding out the top five.

Theo, Freddie, Harry, Jack, and Arthur also made the top ten, while Jaxon (number 25) and Reuben (number 34) were more unusual additions to the list.

The top three names on the girls’ list were Olivia, Sophia, and Lily, with Amelia and Ava rounding out the top five.

Mia, Isla, Freya, Ella, and Rosie all made the top ten, while Isabella (15), Poppy (16), and Willow (20) were among the top twenty.

The royal family’s choice of names for their children was reflected in the rankings, with George coming in at number four and Louie (a different spelling of Louis) coming in at number 27.

Charlotte, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is number 34 on the girls’ list.

Meanwhile, Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s name, is ranked 15th, while Sienna, Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name, is ranked 33rd.

Also on the list were two of Zara Tindall’s children’s names: Lucas (number 17 on the boys’ list) and Mia (number 6 on the girls’ list).

Zara’s other daughter is named Lena, but she wasn’t on the list despite Luna coming in 23rd place.

