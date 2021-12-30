The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale has some of our favorite activewear and loungewear pieces.

From the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale, our Top Activewear and Loungewear Picks

We’re staying in sweatpants until further notice because it’s the coziest time of the year.

But 2022 is approaching, and we’re already making plans for our New Year’s resolutions.

Exercising is at the top of our priority list, and nothing motivates us like a cute fitness ‘fit.

If you’re a fan of athleisure, the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is now open, and the designer deals are simply swoon-worthy! We rounded up our favorite Tory Sport finds, from track pants to terry crews.

Before they sell out, get a great deal on these high-end loungewear and activewear.

This French Terry Crew has a tie-dye pattern.

Try this tie dye French terry sweatshirt with the Japanese shibori technique for a fashion-forward take on a classic crewneck.

One shopper exclaimed, “I love this sweatshirt!”

“It’s warm, plush, and well-crafted.”

When I wore it, I got a lot of compliments.”

Tory Burch is offering the Tie-Dye French Terry Crew for (dollar)99 (originally (dollar)178).

These Bike Shorts with a High Rise

Style these moisture-wicking lightweight red shorts with an oversized crewneck or a sports bra and sneakers for a sporty look.

Tory Burch has the High-Rise Weightless Bike Shorts for (dollar)59 (originally (dollar)98)!

This sports bra features a racerback design.

Sweat it out in this soft, stretchy sports bra that will provide you with the support and compression you require during your workout.

“The Razorback bra fits perfectly,” one reviewer said.

You’ll be satisfied with your purchase!

Tory Burch is offering the Sculpt Compression Racerback Long Bra for $79 (regularly $128).

Track Pants with a Wide Leg

These retro-inspired track pants will keep you on track.

One customer remarked, “Another winner for Tory Burch track pants, or in my case, everyday wear.”

“I love how the side detailing slims you down.”

Tory Burch is offering the Geo-T Wide-Leg Track Pants for (dollar)119 (regularly (dollar)198).

This Sports Bra features a checkerboard design.

Stay on trend with this patterned sports bra, which features a checkerboard print.

One shopper exclaimed, “Love the studio top.”

“I’ve already worn it on bike rides and to yoga class.”

The Printed Sculpt Compression Scoop-Back Bra is perfect for.

