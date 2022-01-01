The Tourist (BBC1): Jamie Dornan’s amnesia thriller will stay with you for a long time.

In the latest series from the Williams brothers, Dornan is an unnamed man stranded in the Australian outback.

It could be their best work yet, based on this opener.

Because Harry and Jack Williams are such a prolific TV writing team, their shows are almost always uneven.

The Missing and Liar were engrossing TV thrillers in their first seasons, but not so much in their recent Angela Black, and I found the back-to-front murder mystery Rellik largely incomprehensible.

However, The Tourist, their most recent project, may be their best yet.

Between the promising set up and the eventual denouement, a lot can go wrong.

The opening scene was ripped from Steven Spielberg’s 1971 film Duel, in which Dennis Weaver’s motorist is pursued by a homicidal (and unseen) truck driver across the Mojave Desert.

Jamie Dornan (The Fall, Fifty Shades of Grey) portrayed the victimized motorist in this case, which took place in the Australian Outback.

Dornan’s character (hereafter referred to simply as “the Man”) eventually succumbed to the truck, and he awoke in a hospital, having lost his memory.

He spoke with Dornan’s Northern Irish brogue, but why was he in Australia and why was he being hunted down?

The barren desert backdrop added to the neat simplicity of the premise, while the Williams brothers attempted Coen Brothers-style humour – a new direction in their thriller work, despite their beginnings as comedy writers.

This levity arrived in the form of Danielle Macdonald’s rookie cop.

Luci, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin – Line of Duty’s DC Chloe Bishop, no less – was more ambiguous, while Dornan was well cast as the man without a name.

If Channel 4’s recent ludicrous Close to Me made you want to forget all about amnesia thrillers, The Tourist reminds you why they can also be memorably moreish.

