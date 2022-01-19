The “Tragic” Death of Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel has left Marvel “Deeply Saddened.”

Marvel is “deeply saddened” by Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel’s “tragic” death.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who starred in the film Moon Knight, died in January.

After a skiing accident the day before in southeastern France.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor, died recently, and Marvel is saddened.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel’s tragic passing,” the studio said in a statement obtained by E! News on Jan.

19th.

“At this time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Ulliel acted in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which is set to premiere on Disney(plus) on March 30 and stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and MayCalamawy.

Ulliel died in southeastern France after a skiing accident.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to Albertville prosecutor Anne Gaches, whose office conducted the investigation.

18 at 4:00 p.m. in the Montvalezan ski area of La Rosière.

Ulliel collided with another skier on the top of the blue Tetras slope after turning left, presumably to join his friends on another track, according to Gaches.

“Ski patrol rescue and an in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived on the scene following the accident,” according to a media spokesperson for La Rosière ski resort. “The doctor then called a helicopter to transport Ulliel to the University Hospital of Grenoble,” the spokesperson added.

According to Gaches, the Albertville prosecutor’s office “immediately entrusted a judicial investigation to the CRS Alpes, Albertville detachment,” and it appears that both skiers “fell to the ground” based on initial testimonies and findings. When help arrived, Ulliel was found “motionless” and “unconscious,” while the other skier was found “unharmed.”

Ulliel was pronounced dead by the hospital’s resuscitation service doctor shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to Gaches.

(19.)

Ulliel was 37 years old, and his girlfriend, French model Galle Piétri, and their 6-year-old son, Orso, survive him.

Ulliel has also appeared in films such as Hannibal Rising and A Very Long Engagement, in addition to Moon Knight.

Several of his coworkers took to social media after hearing of his death to express their condolences.

According to Deadline’s translation from French to English, filmmaker Xavier Dolan wrote on Instagram, “It is implausible, insane, and so painful to even consider writing these words.”

