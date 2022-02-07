The tragic past of Ymir and the Titans is revealed in Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan.’

In “Memories of the Future,” Attack on Titan Season 4 took a trip into Eren’s past, but the anime goes even further back in its latest episode.

“From You, 2,000 Years Ago,” Episode 80 of Attack on Titan, delves into Ymir’s tragic past and how it led her to unleash the Titans.

It returns to where it all began ahead of the series’ conclusion.

[Warning: This article contains Attack on Titan Episode 80 spoilers.]

Crunchyroll and Funimation have set a release date for the English dub of ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 2.

Eren and Zeke recently met the Founder Ymir in the Paths, and the newest episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 delves deeper into her backstory.

Fans will see what led Ymir to discover the Titans, as well as how she came to be enslaved by King Fritz and his heirs.

Her story begins when she is used as a scapegoat by her village’s residents.

She is blamed for allowing a pig to flee into the woods, where it was pursued by the king’s men and arrowed.

She comes across a massive tree in this area.

She slips and falls into a body of water when she enters.

But, before she drowns, she is discovered by a creature that resembles a spinal cord.

It fuses with her and gives birth to the first Titan.

Unfortunately, Ymir’s newfound abilities lead her back to King Fritz.

She not only spends her entire life doing his bidding, but she also bears his children.

Ymir is kept as his slave until she dies, and her children are told to keep procreating and devouring whoever holds the Founding Titan.

It’s a tragic story that has resulted in centuries of violence for the Eldians.

It does, however, explain one of Attack on Titan’s plot points.

The most popular TV show and anime of 2021 was ‘Attack on Titan.’

Although Ymir’s backstory is tragic, it explains how the Founder and the royal family are linked in Attack on Titan.

Ymir’s entire life revolved around obeying the king, and she still does so in death.

To make matters worse, Ymir appears to care about King Fritz in one scene.

She leaps in front of a spear for him, apparently concerned for his safety and well-being — though he doesn’t seem to reciprocate.

Ymir is still devoted to the throne 2,000 years after her birth….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.