The trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ delves into the wizard’s complicated past and introduces new characters.

Prepare to enter the wizarding realm once more!

On Monday, the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore debuted, giving fans a glimpse into the great wizard’s complicated past.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) returns to stop the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp) from seizing control.

“If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you,” a young Dumbledore says in the trailer, which begins with a sky view of Hogwarts and Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore before Law appears.

“The world as we know it is crashing down around us.”

In their search for Dumbledore, Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) come across Aberforth Dumbledore (Richard Coyle).

The “intrepid team of wizards and witches” who take on the dangerous mission of bringing Grindelwald and his growing legion of followers down are then introduced to the audience.

They’ll meet old and new beasts along the way, and many friends will turn into foes.

“How long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines with the stakes this high?” the question is posed.

The third Fantastic Beasts film, directed by David Yates, will delve deeper into Grindelwald and Dumbledore’s high-stakes relationship, revealing the story of these two legendary wizards as well as an inside look at the complicated and enigmatic Dumbledore.

Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Jessica Williams join Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Jessica Williams in the film.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is the sequel to The Crimes of Grindelwald, which took fans on a journey through the wizarding world in the 1920s, swapping New York City for Paris as Newt and his magical posse set out on a mission from Dumbledore himself to prevent a rising dark wizard from conquering the Muggle population.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, along with many other original cast members, will reunite for a 20th anniversary special airing on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

The film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit theaters on April 15, 2022.

