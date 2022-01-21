The Trailer for Kandi Burruss’ OLG Spinoff Is Here!

The ‘Kandi and the Gang’ Trailer Is Here! Kandi Burruss’ OLG Spinoff Is Here!

With Kandi Burruss’ new show, Kandi and the Gang, Bravo is bringing a hot meal straight to your TV.

The show follows the events at the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s and her husband, Todd Tucker’s, four-year-old Atlanta eatery, OLG.. aka, Old Lady Gang.

“OLG was a hit!” Kandi exclaims in the new series trailer, followed by Todd’s exclamation, “But now it’s dysfunctional!”

Kandi’s mother (RHOA viewers know her as “Mama Joyce”) and aunts are the namesake “OLG,” and the show promises to be a mix of family docuseries and Vanderpump Rules, with Kandi and Todd portraying Lisa Vanderpump to their front and back of house staff.

“I believe the similarity is that she owns restaurants, as do I, and we’re both Housewives.”

“I think that’s where the similarities end,” Kandi joked to ET back in June about the comparison.

“You will undoubtedly become acquainted with some of the restaurant’s actual employees.”

Some of you may or may not know, but I have some family members who work at the restaurant who you may not have met from Real Housewives, so you’ll most likely see some of them.”

“Those people crazy in there!” Todd exclaims of their employees, who provide laughs, drama, and plenty of moments in the supertease that are sure to catch the HR department’s attention.

From the OLGs themselves — Joyce, Aunt, and Bertha — to Kandi’s righthand man, OLG general manager DonJuan Clark, consultant Phillip Frempong, hostess Shawndreca Robinson, bartender Dom’Unique Variety, managers Tory Mitchell and Brandon Black, parking manager (and Kandi’s cousin) Patrick Dallas, server Brian Redmond, and Melvin Jones and Rashard Roles, viewers will get to meet a diverse group of OLG employees.

“Listen, at OLG, we have some fiery people,” Kandi promises.

“I can’t wait for you to meet some of them because they’re way more interesting than me.”

Kandi and the Gang premieres at 9 p.m. on March 6th.

