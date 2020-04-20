The Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood Is Full of Glitz, Glamour and All Your Favorite Stars

It’s Hollywood like you’ve never seen it before: Interpreted and rewritten by Ryan Murphy.

“If we change the way that movies are made, I think we can change the world,” Darren Criss says as Raymond in the new trailer for Hollywood below.

The limited series from Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood. The characters are a mix of original and real-life figures, like Rock Hudson (Jack Picking) and Henry Wilson (Jim Parsons), living through Hollywood’s Golden Age. The series will spotlight “the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day,” according to Netflix, and expose and examine “decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

In addition to Criss, Parsons and Picking, the show stars David Corenswet as Jack, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Joe Mantello as Dick and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

“I can make that dream of yours come true,” Parsons’ Henry Wilson tells Corenswet’s Jack.

“But it ain’t going to mean anything if this is what I do to get it,” Jack says.

“What if you could rewrite the story?” the trailer above asks. Get a peek at the classic 1940s fashions and action to come in Hollywood, including interaction between Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh (Katie McGuinness).

“You bet I got a dream and I’m not the only one. The Hollywood dream, that’s everyone’s dream,” Jack says.

The limited series premieres Friday, May 1 on Netflix.