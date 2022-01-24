The Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Is Here: Check It Out!

The Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Is Here: Watch!

Captain Glenn Shephard returns on the epic Parsifal III, sailing across the beautiful waters of Menorca, Spain, in the latest trailer for the hit Bravo series.

“When you go sailing, you never know what the conditions are going to be like,” Captain Shephard says at the start of the trailer, before the chaos aboard the luxury yacht begins to unfold.

Daisy Kelliher, chief stew, Colin MacRae, and Gary King, first mate, are all back for another season.

Chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti, and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson join the veterans on board the yacht.

This season appears to be full of action and drama as the crew deals with various hookups (and makeout sessions), power struggles, injuries, and a storm that threatens to submerge the boat.

Tom, who isn’t afraid to flaunt his self-proclaimed “dad bod,” is bringing the body shots in the new trailer, while Gabriela, who braves the elements and topples over in the hot tub, is bringing the fun.

Meanwhile, Gary is bringing the romance and a “striptease,” and Daisy is planning a fabulous party, all while managing the guests’ expectations.

The season, however, will not be without its share of drama, as the yacht is battered by strong winds and a storm that threatens to sink it, and Chef Marcos suffers a severe head injury, potentially leaving the crew without a head chef.

The third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will premiere on Monday, February 11th.

Bravo, Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here: Watch!