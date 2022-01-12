The trailer for ‘Selling the Hamptons’ teases a ‘Fierce’ competition in a ‘Chic’ Real Estate Scene: ‘Nothing Ever Goes Perfectly,’ it says.

Making an impression.

The trailer for the new discovery(plus) series Selling the Hamptons shows what happens when real estate agents go head to head while showcasing some of the area’s most opulent properties.

Bianca D’Alessio, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias, and Mia Calabrese are all put to the test at the Hamptons-based Nest Seekers in this sneak peek from the first season.

“It’s a magical place to be in the Hamptons.”

Beautiful people, beautiful cars, beautiful homes, and some excellent celebrity sightings.

In the December 31 clip, Mia says, “It’s so chic.”

“People will go to any length to close a deal.”

Mia has “completed over (dollar)11 million in sales and rentals,” according to discovery(plus), as she sets her sights on a new location.

After gaining experience in the New York City real estate market, the real estate agent “prides herself on maintaining relationships with clients.”

Meanwhile, Michael suggests that when it comes to selling high-priced homes, “nothing ever goes perfectly.”

As he works to find the “perfect eight-figure dream homes” for the “elite clientele” featured on Selling the Hamptons, the former model has already reached “a career high of (dollar)35 million in sales.”

In a press release, Bianca reflected on the “game-changing brokerage” that requires a strong work ethic to make sales possible.

“We are forward-thinking, fearless, and cutting-edge.”

“It’s our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene, where there are even more premier listings on the line and more money to be made than ever before,” she said of the upcoming season.

“I am our CEO’s representative on the ground, ensuring that nothing falls short.”

The network teased that viewers can expect a “remarkable” real estate season, complete with “record-breaking sales,” as the agents compete for the top listings.

“JB’s lavish open house event at an ultra-modern, all-glass property featuring VIP guests who sparkle in black-tie attire, a driveway, and a driveway kicks off prime buying and selling season in the Hamptons.

