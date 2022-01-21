The Trailer for ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Examines the Fall of a Pop Culture Icon

The trailer for “We Need to Talk About Cosby” looks at the fall of a pop culture icon.

W Kamau Bell has decided it’s time to talk about Bill Cosby’s fall from grace.

We Need to Talk About Cosby, a four-part docuseries that explores the life, career, and impact of Cosby, as well as how his sexual assault allegations forever changed his legacy, was directed by W Kamau Bell, the comedian and Emmy Award-winning host of CNN’s United Shades of America With W Kamau Bell.

With Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Sarina Roma, and showrunner Katie A King, Bell serves as narrator and co-executive producer of the docuseries.

Through his successful and influential sitcom The Cosby Show, which spawned the equally influential spinoff A Different World, Cosby became known as “America’s Dad.”

Thanks to a successful career in stand-up comedy, acting, and well-respected commentary on Black American issues, the comedian also became a household name and Black cultural icon.

Cosby became the “center of morality” for the Black community, as journalist and former Ebony magazine Editor-in-Chief Kierna Mayo says in the trailer.

When allegations of sexual assault and rape from more than 60 women were made public, his sterling reputation was forever tarnished, and he was sentenced to ten years in state prison on Sept.

After being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman on December 25, 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison on January 25, 2019.

Through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists, and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby, the series explores the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his global influence.

“Cosby reveals who he may have been all along – the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African Americans but to all people,” according to the synopsis.

Cosby’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women, according to Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist, and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him,” the logline continues. “It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism, and white supremacy are shaping,” the logline concludes.

