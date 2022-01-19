The Trial of Josh Duggar: Everything We Found Out About His Failed Courtship

The Trial of Josh Duggar: Everything We’ve Learned About His Failed Courtship

Even though the Duggar family spent years on television, that doesn’t mean they told their audience everything.

Following Josh Duggar’s arrest, Duggar family fans quickly discovered that the Duggars kept a lot of secrets.

Several explosive statements were made during Josh Duggar’s trial.

Nonetheless, family fans were ecstatic to learn that Josh had dated someone prior to Anna Duggar.

In 2008, Josh married Anna.

Family critics theorized that Josh Duggar dated Kayleigh Holt, Jim and Bobye Holt’s daughter, long before the information became public.

During her deposition, Bobye Holt confirmed the dating history.

So, what did we learn about the relationship between the couple?

While the majority of Holt’s testimony focused on Josh inappropriately touching his siblings and a family friend when he was a teen, she did reveal a number of details about the courtship that Duggar family fans had suspected for a long time.

Holt testified that Josh dated her eldest daughter for “several months” in 2002 and 2003.

The two families hoped Josh and Kayleigh Holt would marry one day, according to Holt.

When they started dating, they were only 14 years old.

Holt even revealed when the couple decided to put their romance on hold.

The couple ended their relationship on March 30, 2003, she told the court.

Holt said she remembered the date for a reason.

Josh admitted to touching several girls inappropriately, including four of his sisters, on this date.

While they ended their romance, Bobye stated that the families believed Josh and Kayleigh would continue their relationship at some point.

In 2005, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, according to the elder Holt, sent Josh to live with the Holt family.

During Josh’s brief stay in Little Rock, Arkansas, they lost all hope for a rekindled romance.

Josh was asked to leave the Holt home for transgressions unrelated to inappropriate touching, according to Bobye.

Kayleigh Holt has since married another woman.

Rob Tull was her husband in 2012, according to Fandom.

They have five children together, but little else is known about them.

Josh Duggar married Anna in 2008, and their youngest child was born in October 2021, just weeks before the elder Holt testified at Josh’s trial.

They have a family of seven.

While Bobye Holt’s testimony shed significant light on the…

