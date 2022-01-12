After a judge denied a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the trial will continue.

After a judge denied a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the trial has resumed.

After a judge denied a request to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit, Prince Andrew's trial will proceed.

Prince Andrew could face trial by the end of the year, pending new developments in his ongoing sexual assault lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, a judge on Wednesday, January 12 denied the 61-year-old royal’s request to hand over the suit filed by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew’s lawyers recently claimed that the accusations were false and that the lawsuit should be dismissed because of a 2009 settlement Giuffre reached with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

According to CNN, Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his ruling that “it alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in specific circumstances at three identifiable locations.”

It identifies who is to blame for the sexual abuse.”

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the “ongoing legal matter” in a statement released on Wednesday.

Andrew has until July 14 to give an oath testimony in the case, according to CNN.

A trial date could be set between September and December if the case isn’t settled.

The Duke of York announced in November 2019 that he would be stepping down from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future” after coming under fire for his ties to Epstein, who was found dead in jail three months prior.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” the former helicopter pilot said in a statement.

“His suicide has left a lot of unanswered questions, especially for his victims, and I sympathize with everyone who has been impacted and is looking for answers.”

Only time will tell if they will be able to rebuild their lives.

Of course, I am willing to assist any appropriate law enforcement agency in their investigations if necessary.”

Andrew addressed the allegations against him in a BBC interview shortly before his retirement from public life.

He claimed he never met Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002.

“It simply didn’t happen.”

As the scandal continued to make headlines — and as the financier’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell faced her own consequences — a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2020 that the prince was “extremely nervous” about the lawsuit.

(At the time, Maxwell was 60 years old.)

The trial of Prince Andrew is continuing after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit.

