The Trial of Tory Lanez Reveals Surprising Details in Megan Thee Stallion’s Wounding

Tory Lanez’s Shooting Trial Reveals Surprising Details in Megan Thee Stallion’s Wounding

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet after leaving a house party at Kylie Jenner’s house, and the world is finally getting some answers.

Fans recall seeing a video of the “Savage” rapper limping after her car was pulled over while she was driving with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, a friend, and a security guard.

Stallion reportedly told police that she was struck by glass at the time.

She later admitted that she lied because she was afraid that if she told police she’d been shot and named Lanez as the shooter, he’d be arrested.

The incident occurred shortly after the death of George Floyd, prompting discussions about police brutality toward unarmed Black men.

Now, a deposition in court is revealing harrowing details about that fateful night.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Ryan Stogner testified at a preliminary hearing.

Megan reportedly told Lanez that he was inebriated on the night in question, according to TMZ.

Prior to the incident in question, Lanez, Stallion, and Stallion’s friend Kelsey had a fight.

Lanez and Stallion were rumored to be dating, which upset Kelsey because she liked Lanez as well.

Kelsey is said to have “backdoored” Stallion.

Lanez allegedly shouted “Dance bitch, dance!” while firing gunshots at the ground near Stallion’s feet during the argument, injuring her.

During a jailhouse call, he allegedly apologized to Kelsey and told investigators he was trying “to protect his girl.”

Stallion also told Stogner under oath that Lanez apologized and begged her not to tell anyone he was the shooter.

Due to his probation, he allegedly offered her hush money.

Lanez was also rumored to be facing deportation to his home country of Canada at the time.

The judge decided that enough had been heard and that a trial would be held.

The trial will begin in January.

Lanez is charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm inflicting great bodily injury and one count of concealing an unregistered weapon.

He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

