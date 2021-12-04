The True Reason ‘Batman’ Was “So Corny” in 1966

The Truth About ‘Batman,’ the 1966 TV Series That Was ‘So Corny’

In contrast to today’s brooding, dark adaptations, the 1966 Batman TV series took a lighthearted approach to the story of the Caped Crusader.

And there was a reason for it, according to the show’s creator and producer.

Bill Dozier worked for 20th Century Fox as a producer in the 1960s.

He’d heard of Batman comic books but had never read one.

Dozier wasn’t sure what to think when he was pitched the idea for an on-screen project while on a trip to New York City.

“The vice president in charge of program development at ABC, a bright young man named Doug Kramer, asked me to lunch, and he told me that ABC had recently purchased the rights to Batman,” Dozier said in a 1960s interview with CBC. “Not knowing exactly what to do with it or how to do it, just having kind of a seat-of-the-pants hunch that it might be a good television series, he asked me if I would be interested in producing it within my

“I was taken aback because I had never held a Batman comic book before,” he explained.

“So I bought about a dozen of them… and it took some work to get some of the older ones; they were three to four dollars each.”

On the way back, Dozier read the comics.

He began to understand the appeal after reading some of the original material.

Dozier realized there was only one type of on-screen version that would work after reading the Batman comic books.

According to CBC, the show had to be over-the-top and slightly ridiculous in order to appeal to all audiences.

“The fairly obvious idea [was]to make it so square and so serious and so cliche-ridden and overdone that it would be funny,” Dozier recalled.

“It’d be so corny and bad that it’d be amusing.”

That piqued my interest, and I began to enjoy it, as well as working on it.”

The script was written by Dozier’s friend Lorenzo Semple Jr.

Together, they created a show that cemented Batman’s reputation as a household name.