The True Winners at the 2022 Beijing Olympics Will Be These Emotional Reactions.

We have the pictures to prove it. The incredible reactions captured from athletes during the 2022 Beijing Olympics deserve standing ovations on their own.

Prepare for a few flips in your heart!

Fans have been enjoying watching their favorite athletes’ heartwarming reactions to their victories—and losses—as the 2022 Beijing Olympics continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats (or couches).

And if you missed it, don’t worry; when it comes to the most emotional moments, we’ve got you covered.

For example, after the Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round, silver medalist Manuel Fettner of Team Austria literally jumped for joy—and gave us not just one, but two golden responses.

A special mention goes to Wu Dajing of China, who celebrated by throwing his fist in the air after winning the first gold medal in short-track speed skating’s 2,000m mixed-team relay.

Dajing won by just.016 seconds over Pietro Sighel of Italy, so it was a well-deserved victory.

And, because there hasn’t been a shortage of heartwarming moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics, here are a few more:

After winning gold in the Women’s Cross Country 7.5km (plus) 7.5km Skiathlon, Norway’s Therese Johaug was all smiles and cheers.

After winning gold in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of Team New Zealand raised her hands in triumph.

