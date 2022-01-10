The TV Show ‘Full House’ Was Once Called ‘Ridiculous’ by Bob Saget — ‘It Was a Circus’

Bob Saget Used to Call ‘Full House’ “Ridiculous” — “It Was a Circus”

Relive one of Bob Saget’s interviews about the TV show Full House following his death at the age of 65.

In 2014, Saget reflected on his role as Danny Tanner, a widower raising three daughters with the help of his friends on the series.

He described some of it as “ridiculous,” but said it was full of love.

Saget discussed Full House’s popularity in an April 2014 Vanity Fair interview promoting his book, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy.

The series, which debuted in 1987 and ended in 1995, was revived in reruns by a devoted fan base, as were many other TV shows.

Saget reflected on some of the elements that defined Full House when asked why the show is still part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s portrayals of Michelle Tanner, the youngest of the three Tanner sisters, in particular.

“The truth is,” Saget said, “it’s a show about a little girl.”

“No one watched the show when it first aired on Tuesday nights, where it aired for four years.

Then it became part of the TGIF block on Friday.

It was dubbed “The Michelle Show.”

“It was a little girl going, ‘Aw, nuts,’ and, ‘You got it, dude,’ talking like an adult, kind of,” he said, referring to some of Full House’s most memorable catchphrases.

He went on to say, “It wasn’t even real,” before describing it as a “two-dimensional show.”

Saget, the star of Full House, didn’t think what happened in the series was very realistic, especially when it came to the dancing.

He told Vanity Fair, “It was just ridiculous that three men and three girls were dancing in the same house together.”

Saget, a real-life father of three, went on to describe what it was like to work on the set of Full House.

“That damn place was a circus! It was everything you don’t want to work with: kids, old people, animals pooping everywhere,” he recalled, adding that on one occasion, a pig got loose on set.

He said, “I’m not sure if they ever found it.”

Despite this, Saget admitted that the show had a certain “something” that drew people to it even years later.

