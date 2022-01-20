The Twilight Audition of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Was Wilder Than You Thought

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke also talked about seeing Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart interact for the first time in a new podcast interview.

You just know when you’ve found a good vampire.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke knew from the start that casting would be difficult.

While Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) was cast early on, finding the right actor to play vampire Edward Cullen proved to be more difficult.

On the first of January,

Catherine looked back on Kristen’s audition with Robert Pattinson in episode 19 of Spotify’s The Big Hit Showpodcast.

She sensed something special was brewing in a short amount of time.

She explained to host Alex Pappademas, “I wanted someone who didn’t seem like a real person.”

“Who is it going to be? This vampire has been alive for 90 years or so.”

He’s ethereal, he’s special, he’s one-of-a-kind, he’s internal, he’s brooding, he’s iconic.”

Catherine detailed the first audition Rob and Kristen had together, which took place in her bedroom.

She recalled during a tour of her Venice Beach home, “They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right here on this floor.”

“Rob was so engrossed in it that he threw himself off the bed.”

“Dude, calm down,” I say, and I’m in there filming with my little video camera, whatever.”

Catherine recalled Kristen pushing for Rob to get the part at the end of the audition.

She commented, “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry.”

“And I remember telling Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17,’ because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, Kristen was 17, I don’t want to get in some illegal thing.’

They can’t have sexual relations in our country,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.'” Robert was 21 at the time.

While the two actors were not romantically involved when they began filming the film, they began dating in the middle of 2009 and broke up in 2013.

In a November profile for The New Yorker, Kristen recalled her instant chemistry with Robert.

She stated, “It was so clear who worked.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And he had an intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f–k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was like,…

