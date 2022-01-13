‘The Twilight Saga,’ ‘Wolf Like Me,’ and More: What’s New on Peacock

‘The Twilight Saga,’ ‘Wolf Like Me,’ and More on Peacock

New year, new Peacock content! The NBCUniversal streaming service is kicking off 2022 with a slew of Peacock originals, classic films, and fan favorites premiering throughout the month.

In the final episodes of Paris Hilton’s reality show, Paris in Love, which premiered on Peacock this month, the countdown to the heiress’s wedding gets closer.

On January, the entire first season of a new supernatural rom-com-meets-potential-horror series starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will be released in its entirety.

With the release of the animated YA series Supernatural Academy, as well as the addition of all five films in the Twilight Saga, we’re getting both new and old book to screen adaptations on the platform this month.

Continue reading to see all of Peacock’s new and exciting titles this month.

All five of these seemingly fangless vampire flicks remain in high demand, and Peacock will soon be the place to binge them after The Twilight Saga’s arrival on Netflix sparked a resurgence of the internet’s Twilight phase.

As the scowling Edward Cullen and the chronically sighing Bella Swan, see the newest Batman and the star of Spencer in the roles that (arguably) launched them to superstardom.

You’ll be able to rewatch all five films in The Twilight Saga on Peacock starting January, whether it’s fueled by love, hate, or some irrevocable fascination that lies between the two, after their Netflix departure.

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher star as Gary and Mary in this new dramedy series.

When Mary rear-ends the struggling single father, causing his daughter to have a panic attack, and the two share what could be described as the polar opposite of a “meet-cute,” the sparks seem to fly against all odds.

Gary, who was recently widowed, isn’t the only one in this unlikely relationship with baggage.

