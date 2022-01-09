The Twins Who Played Carrie Ingalls Greeted Karen Grassle in a Hilarious Way

From 1974 to 1982, Karen Grassle starred as Caroline Ingalls on the television show Little House on the Prairie.

She talked about how it felt to meet some of her co-stars for the first time.

Here’s what she had to say about meeting the Carrie Ingalls actors.

Grassle wrote about her relationships on the set of Little House on the Prairie in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

Mrs. Katherine MacGregor, who played her, was one of her closest friends.

Oleson is a name that comes to mind when I think of

Her work ethic impressed her, and she enjoyed working with her.

“[Katherine] took on her role with bravery, unafraid to be disliked,” Grassle said.

“That was one of my favorite things about her.”

Dabbs Greer, who played Reverend Robert Alden, and Grassle became fast friends.

She said she felt “glad” whenever Greer was on set, describing him as having “the quality of simple kindness.”

Grassle wrote, “Whenever Dabbs was on set, I felt glad.”

“He had such a light touch and was so warm and gentlemanly.”

Grassle took time during her first days on set to introduce herself to the co-stars who would play her family members.

Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and the Carrie Greenbush twins (Lindsay and Sydney Greenbush) were all people she wanted to meet.

Lindsay and Sydney were just three years old when they started filming Little House on the Prairie, according to Grassle.

Because children their age were only allowed to work a few hours per day, twins were required to play their part.

Because of the twins, an actor could play the role for six hours a day.

She approached the twins and inquired about their names.

According to her, the first twin declared her name to be “Sugar Lump,” and the second twin responded with an equally bizarre but hilarious response.

When Grassle asked her name, she replied, “Foxy Robin.” Grassle explained that now that she was in Hollywood, she figured she might as well get used to the unexpected.

Alison Arngrim (who played Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie) wrote a book called Confessions of a Prairie B**** in which she discussed her feelings about Carrie Ingalls.

The character was a little “dopey,” according to Arngrim.

“Poor Baby Carrie,” Arngrim wrote.

“Not only was she one of television’s most hapless, doomed children, but she was also played by twins.

To make someone that stupid, it took two people.

They weren’t, however, deafeningly deafeningly dea

They’d only been born.

Cute…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.