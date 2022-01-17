The twisted new Netflix horror has a common complaint among Archive 81 viewers.

NETFLIX’S Archive 81 has quickly established itself as the year’s first must-see horror film, but one minor detail has irritated some viewers.

The highly anticipated series premiered on Netflix last Friday, with a strong warning to viewers not to watch it alone late at night.

Mamoudou Athie stars as an archivist tasked with restoring a collection of tapes from the 1990s, which leads to the discovery of dark secrets about the building where he works.

The creepy show, according to Netflix, is what you’d get if you combined The Blair Witch Project, Midsommar, and Frequency, which will no doubt appeal to horror fans.

Despite some people praising the new series as “amazing,” others have taken to Twitter to criticize the ending.

“Archive 81 was pretty good and is well worth a watch – despite the shoddy ending,” one viewer wrote alongside an emoji of a confused face.

“Got so hooked on Archive 81 that I finished it in under 24 hours, only to be let down by a poor ending,” someone else said, echoing their sentiments.

“Archive 81 ending on that cliffhanger has got me pumped for a second season – what a series,” a third said.

While Netflix has yet to order a second season, one of the showrunners, Rebecca Sonnenshine, is optimistic that it will.

“The idea is that if we are lucky enough to get a second season, we will continue with these characters into a new season,” she explained.

“I think we leave it on a good cliffhanger that needs to be resolved, so we’re hoping to continue.”

Archive 81 is now streaming on Netflix in its entirety.