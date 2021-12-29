The Ultimate Cozy Couch Uniform Is This 2-Piece Fleece Set

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Winter is when we hibernate.

We definitely cut back on our social plans, even if we don’t spend every minute of the day in our homes.

It’s cold outside, baby! It’s been a solid three months of curled up on the couch with Netflix playing in the background — and there’s nothing quite like it.

We’re looking forward to spending more time relaxing after a long and exhausting year, and we’re making the most of it by dressing in only the coziest outfits.

We need a fleece set like this two-piece from Fruit of the Loom for winter — it’s simple, comfortable, and will keep you warm all day!

At Walmart, you can get the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Stretch Fleece Thermal Top and Bottom Set for only (dollar)22!

A pair of high-waisted jogger-style leggings and a matching long-sleeve top complete this set.

Both are made of a lightweight thermal fleece material that will keep you warm at home during the coldest nights of the year.

It’s a simple set that’s also cute, and you can mix and match the pieces with other loungewear you already own.

If you prefer, pair the top with sleek shorts or the leggings with a baggy tee.

The quality you’ll get for such a low price is what we love about this set.

One customer said they “love the feel of the fabric,” while another said it’s “extremely soft and comfortable.” In fact, one incredibly enthusiastic reviewer said the set is “wonderfully inexpensive” — and they bought it in every color available!

At Walmart, you can get the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Stretch Fleece Thermal Top and Bottom Set for (dollar)22!

This lounge look is currently available in black, grey, and navy blue, with excellent sizing.

They come in regular and plus sizes up to 4X, so you can get one for everyone in your family or group of friends if you want to.

What better way to ring in the new decade than by copping?

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

This 2-Piece Fleece Set Is the Ultimate Cozy Couch Uniform