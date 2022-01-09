The Ultimate Kid-Friendly Comfort Food is Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Baked Chicken and Pastina.

Look no further than Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Baked Chicken and Pastina for a meal that will appeal to people of all ages.

The chef’s crowd-pleasing casserole with small pasta is comfort on a plate, brimming with chicken, cheese, and vegetables.

Even on busy weeknights, this casserole dish can be whipped up quickly with basic pantry ingredients for a filling and tasty meal.

Pastina pasta (or any small pasta of your choice), olive oil, cubed chicken breast, onion, garlic, canned diced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley, bread crumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, and butter are among the ingredients suggested by De Laurentiis.

“Pastina may be the most kid-friendly pasta because it’s small and comes in fun shapes,” the Everyday Italian host says in the Food Network video for the recipe.

I’m going to combine it with sautéed chicken and vegetables before baking it with a cheesy Parmesan crust.

Baked Chicken with Pastina is a hit with the kids and adults alike.”

“Pasta simply means little pasta,” according to the chef, and can be any shaped small pasta, such as elbow macaroni, which she uses in this recipe.

On Food Network’s site, you can find the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

De Laurentiis begins by placing elbow macaroni in a pot of salted, boiling water (“It only takes about five or six minutes to cook due to the small size of the pasta”).

Meanwhile, cook the diced chicken, onion, and garlic in oil in a skillet.

It’s not necessary to fully cook the chicken (“The chicken will finish cooking in the oven with the pasta; you just want to give it a little bit of flavor, so I’m browning it in the pan”), according to the chef.

“When we were kids, my mother used to make this type of dish for us, and I absolutely loved it; it’s one of our ultimate comfort foods,” De Laurentiis said.

“It was also odorous throughout the house.”

What child doesn’t enjoy a cheesy pasta dish?”

When the pasta is “just a little bit under al dente,” strain it in a colander and combine it with the chicken, onions, and garlic on a serving platter.

Fresh parsley and canned diced tomatoes are mixed in with the grated cheeses.

It’s all poured into a greased baking dish, sprinkled with bread crumbs, and baked…

