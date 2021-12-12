The Ultimate ‘Pioneer Woman’ Make-Ahead Meal Is Ree Drummond’s Freezer Breakfast Panini

Ree Drummond, of the Food Network, understands how hectic mornings can be.

She’s learned to get things done efficiently and smartly with her children and husband to feed, a ranch to operate, and her Pioneer Woman “empire” to run.

Her Freezer Breakfast Panini cleverly demonstrate that, no matter how hectic mornings can be, a warm, delicious, and satisfying breakfast is always available.

You’ll need salted butter, sliced sourdough bread, eggs, half-and-half, honey ham, mayonnaise, lime juice, hot sauce, canned whole green chiles, and Monterey Jack cheese for this ultimate make-ahead breakfast.

A panini press is required as well.

The complete recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

Ascertain that your panini press is hot.

Butter one side of each piece of bread.

Place four pieces of buttered bread, buttered side down, on the press at a time, followed by four more pieces of buttered bread, greased side up.

Continue to toast your buttered bread slices until they are all golden brown.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, Drummond says to whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, one teaspoon salt, and one-half teaspoon black pepper “until it’s nice and smooth.”

Remove the mixture and set it aside.

In a pan, caramelize the ham slices in batches until all of the meat has reached a golden color.

Place the ham on a baking pan or plate to cool.

Prepare and freeze @thepioneerwoman’s breakfast panini ahead of time, then heat them up quickly on busy mornings!

Get more Ree recipes on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

https:t.coUxqGnEop2apic.twitter.com16aA8IfFkK Get the recipe: https:t.coUxqGnEop2apic.twitter.com16aA8IfFkK

Scramble the egg mixture made earlier in the same pan the ham was warmed in.

The eggs should be cooked “until just set,” according to Drummond, before being set aside to cool completely.

“Every panini has to have a delicious spread,” the Food Network personality adds. The secret sauce in this recipe is mayonnaise and lime juice.

In a small bowl, combine them with salt and hot sauce.

The sandwiches can be put together to prepare for freezing once each part of the panini has cooled.

The mayonnaise mixture is spread on each toasted bread slice.

The ham and scrambled eggs are then added, followed by one whole green chile.

Two slices of cheese are then placed on top of the eggs, followed by the other…

