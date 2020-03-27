The Ultimate Ranking of Doctor Who’s Modern-Day Doctors

How’s this for timey-wimey?

It’s been 15 years since the TARDIS–that stands for Time And Relative Dimension In Space, for those not in the know–first returned to TV screens in the U.K. and abroad with the revival of Doctor Who, the beloved British sci-fi series about an alien doctor with the ability to regenerate their face whenever the actor playing them grew tired of the role. Returning on March 26, 2005, Christopher Eccleston assumed the role of the Ninth Doctor, endearing to a whole new generation the character known as the last of the Time Lords who travels around through time and space with a trusty companion or two while inside what appears, from the outside, to be nothing more than a blue police box.

And while his tenure didn’t last all that long, Doctor Who remains a television staple across the globe, with four other actors stepping into the eccentric shoes of the Doctor when necessary. However, not all who’ve taken command of the TARDIS are created equal. In honor of 15 years of this modern-day Doctor Who, we thought we’d rank the five Doctors once and for all.

Check out our ranking of the revival’s five Doctors below!

Doctor Who is currently scheduled to return Christmas 2020.