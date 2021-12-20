The Ultimate Statement Coat is This Faux-Leather Trench

This Faux-Leather Trench Makes a Big Statement.

It’s all about the coat in the winter if you want to create a dynamic street-style look. Statement jackets are the easiest — and most practical — way to show off your fashion sense while staying warm.

The coat you grab before leaving the house is, in fact, the most important part of the ensemble!

For example, you could be wearing joggers, sweatpants, and a baggy crewneck, but adding a fabulous piece like this faux-leather trench from The Drop instantly elevates the outfit.

We knew this trench would find its way into our carts as soon as it appeared on Amazon.

Prices for The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat start at (dollar)43 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of December 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

As much as we love a classic khaki trench, this update is undeniably stylish.

Its basic design is classic, but the faux-leather material makes it much more eye-catching and bold.

Starting with the sleeves, the coat has a variety of modern touches that keep it trendy.

The sleeves are wider and a little exaggerated, rather than more fitted.

They’re also similar to the bell sleeves that have recently taken over our favorite blouses and sweaters.

We are completely enamored with this delicate detail!

Customers say the faux leather used here is of excellent quality and is much less expensive than similar styles.

They also suggest going down a size because it runs a little big — but if you want more room to wear it over thicker sweaters, you can order as usual!

It’s available in two colors: black and light grey, both of which are eye-catching.

You can’t go wrong with either, but the black version is our favorite because it is so reminiscent of the fashion from.

