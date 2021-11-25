The Undertaker compares Andre The Giant to a current WWE star

On today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker discussed taking on a mentor role for various WWE stars now that he’s officially retired from the business.

When the subject of Omos came up, “The Deadman” lavished praise on him, saying he’s the closest thing this generation has to Andre The Giant.

“It’s funny that you mentioned him [Omos], because I’ll tell you this, there will never be another Andre [the Giant],” Taker said (ht Cageside Seats).

But he’s the closest we’ve gotten so far.

I mean, and this is a big statement… but he’s one of a kind, almost.

And the most important thing for him to understand is that he is unique.

There’s no one… if you look at the average size of wrestlers, they’re smaller than they used to be.

“So here’s this guy who’s incredibly athletic and incredibly large,” he continued.

“He’s just a big, strong man,” she says.

It’s critical for him to ensure that he safeguards that.

And it’s not uncommon for guys to be perplexed by this.

We’ve talked about what he should and shouldn’t do a couple of times.

And if things start to get out of hand, give me a call.”

Omos (real name Jordan Omogbehin) first signed a developmental deal with the WWE in January 2019. He stands seven feet three inches tall and weighs 400 pounds.

He debuted on WWE TV in 2020, first as a giant ninja with Akira Tozawa, then as a security guard for Raw Underground.

He began aligning himself with AJ Styles as his “own personal colossus” in October 2020, and the two won the Raw Tag Team Championships together at WrestleMania 37.

At the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday, Omos won a 25-man battle royal.

“… ”

I believe I was born to be a leader.

I enjoy being around the guys and having people come up to me and pick my brain,” Undertaker said elsewhere in the interview.

“And then there are people I watch from home who I want to get my hands on and say, ‘OK, you’re doing great, but think about this,’ and try to help them move forward.”

So here I am…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https