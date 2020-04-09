The Union of Actors promotes a “cultural blackout” to demand specific measures against the crisis

The Union of Actors and Actresses has proposed “a 48-hour break” on social networks on April 10 and 11 so that culture is not present in protest at the decision of the Ministry of Culture not to adopt specific measures to alleviate the crisis in the sector.

According to this union, the decision supposes “a non-consideration of a sector that is drowning little by little, day by day, and that as the weeks go by, no specific measures are taken for its workers.”

In his first appearance in this health crisis last Tuesday, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, confirmed that for the moment, creating specific funds or other measures for culture has been ruled out, considering that this is a global crisis and that “transversal and inclusive support is the most reasonable thing”.

He did not rule out that these sectoral measures, which other European countries such as France or Germany are taking, will be taken later.

In recent weeks Rodríguez Uribes has held several rounds of telematic meetings with the main representatives of the different disciplines and cultural activities to take note of their needs and to facilitate their use of the general measures approved by the Government.

However, the Union of Actors insists that the most important characteristic of artistic work reality, the intermittency of contracts, is not being considered and that this prevents them from accessing the shock plans approved so far.

The music industry in Spain, represented by the national federation of Es Música that encompasses the nine main associations, also warned yesterday that “the lack of specific measures” by the Ministry of Culture and Sport in the face of the coronavirus pandemic « it endangers their survival ”and the Catalan Academy of Music called for the resignation of the minister. .