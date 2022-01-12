The United States rejects Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit.

On Wednesday, a US district judge denied Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims he sexually abused her when she was 17.

The suit should be dismissed, according to Andrew’s lawyers, because of a 2009 agreement Guiffre made with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2009 agreement “cannot be seen” as benefiting Andrew, according to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

“Regardless of whether the release language applies to Prince Andrew, the agreement is’reasonably susceptible to more than one interpretation’ on the equally important question of whether this defendant may invoke it,” said Judge Kaplan.

CBS News first reported on this story in January.

12 at 9:49 a.m., 2021

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Prince Andrew’s Bid to Have Virginia Giuffre’s Sex Abuse Lawsuit Dismissed Is Rejected by United States