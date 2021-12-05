The unlikely song that gets Prince William going for the week is ACDC’s head-banging anthem Thunderstruck.

Wills also describes how his three children enjoy “dancing, messing around, and singing,” and that they squabble over what music to play, but that they all love Colombian singer Shakira.

He also remembers how he “felt like a puppy” when he was on stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi.

“There’s nothing better on a Monday morning, when you’re bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get back into the grind of the week,” the duke says of ACDC’s 1990 hit Thunderstruck in the new Apple Fitness(plus) podcast Time to Walk.

“It wakes you up, puts you in the best mood you’ve ever had, and makes you feel like you can take on anything.”

“I imagine you’ll be walking quickly while listening to it, perhaps with a skip in your step, head-banging.”

“It’s hard not to tap your feet or nod your head to this song.”

On the podcast’s countryside stroll, Wills describes how his three-year-old son Louis is “obsessed” with tractors.

At Anmer Hall, Norfolk, where he and Kate raise George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, he describes a “clamour for music.”

“One of the songs that the kids are currently loving is Shakira’s Waka Waka,” he continues.

“There’s a lot of dressing up and hip movements going on.”

“Charlotte, in particular, is scurrying around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet outfits.

“With Louis following her around trying to do the same, she goes completely insane.”

It’s a really happy time, and the kids are just having a great time dancing, messing around, and singing.”

Wills is also amused by Charlotte and George’s “massive battle” over which song is played first thing in the morning.

“I have to prioritize,” he explained, “so George gets his turn first, then Charlotte.”

“There’s a lot of demand for the music.”

Meanwhile, William admitted to feeling like a puppy after Taylor Swift persuaded him to sing karaoke with her and Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event.

He claimed he was “in a trance” when he took the stage in November 2013 before realizing he didn’t know the words to Bon Jovi’s hit Livin’ On A Prayer.

“Sod it,” he said as he continued to sing the song at a Kensington Palace fundraiser for homeless charity Centrepoint.

“I’m not going to be that jerk.”

“It’s okay to not take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you just let go and go, ‘Do you know what? I’m okay with this,” Wills tells the podcast.

“All right, then, let’s get this party started…

