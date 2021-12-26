The Unofficial King of Crocs, Funky Hats, and Even Funkier Chord Progressions: Jacob Collier’s Journey to the Grammys 2022

Jacob Collier wears a bear hat on occasion.

He wears rainbow-colored Crocs at other times.

Here’s everything we know about this Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter, as well as some of his most memorable fashion moments.

Many fans consider Collier to be the “next Mozart,” with Quincy Jones as a mentor and millions of Spotify plays. The music prodigy has been releasing original music and creative covers for several years.

During an interview with Music Connection, Collier said, “I was self-taught until about 18 years old.”

“After that, I spent a few years in music school.”

I was mostly playing piano at the time.

I did my own experiments and developed my own language and rhythmic language.”

“At the time, I was already making YouTube videos, and things were starting to happen,” he continued.

“However, I’m primarily a self-taught musician.”

Collier has received several Grammy Awards and nominations since releasing his covers of well-known songs such as “Moon River.”

For his album Djesse Vol. 1, he was even nominated for an Academy Award in 2021.

3, wearing a bright pink suit to present an award at the ceremony.

This artist is also known for his love of Crocs, according to some.

Listeners know Collier for his bright-colored clothing, funky pants, and nearly every type of Crocs.

Collier sometimes wears different hats or colorful, patterned sweaters while filming music videos.

On social media, the musician also expresses his fondness for unusual fashion choices.

The artist shared a photo of himself wearing black Crocs while in New Zealand in 2019.

“Croc,” he captioned the photo, of course.

Collier’s merchandise is designed to reflect his distinct personality.

The artist’s “Djesse Vol. 1″ was completely sold out.

2 Poncho,” with a large image of his album emblazoned on the front.

A t-shirt with Collier’s animal-inspired bear hat on the front was available for purchase for a while.

With his fans, Collier frequently makes jokes about his unusual fashion moments.

Collier even interviewed his signature rainbow Croc about music during an Instagram live, despite knowing the shoe had a very busy schedule.

Collier inquired of the colorful croc, “Do you care about microtones, you know?”

There was silence, which quickly answered the musician’s question.

“Can you tell me about negative…” he decided to ask as a follow-up question.

