The Unusual, Complicated Relationship of Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison’s Unusual, Complicated Relationship

Holly Madison has revealed more and more about her complicated relationship with Hugh Hefner over the years, as well as her feelings for her Girls Next Door co-stars.

This is what she has to say about it…

Holly Madison is one of the most well-known of Hugh Hefner’s many female acquaintances.

For nearly a decade, the late magazine mogul’s girlfriend of seven years was a prominent fixture in his life.

While a 20-year-old college student in Los Angeles, the aspiring actress—who would go on to become a bestselling author—decided to move into his infamous Playboy Mansion a year later in 2001.

(Holly claims he “literally pushed on top of me” on their first date.)

Holly played the ever-doting and loyal wife figure in E!’s series The Girls Next Door, alongside co-stars and fellow girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt, in their unconventional relationship.

Their dynamics were unusual, to say the least.

However, it’s been over a decade since the reality show debuted, and all three women have moved on from their Playboy days, as Holly revealed on an episode of Call Her Daddy earlier this year.

Holly revealed, “Bridget and I have always been close.”

“From the beginning, we’ve been friends.”

“She’s [the sweetest person on the planet].”

When asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, the author of Down the Rabbit Hole simply replied, “No.”

Holly also talked about her relationship with the Playboy founder, expressing her gratitude for never getting pregnant.

They did have “boring basic sex,” she admitted.

“I had a feeling it was because of him.”

I was in good shape.

“He was just too old,” the star, who turns 42 in December, said.

23, when asked why they didn’t have children, said

“When I first got into that situation, something happened in my head that first night, and I had sex and felt like, ‘Ok, I did that.’

I felt uncomfortable because I had stepped outside of my comfort zone.

Now I have to do something with this situation.’ I was on the verge of locking myself in this box.”

Fans of the TV show Girls Next Door may recall Holly’s desire to…

