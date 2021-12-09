The Ups and Downs of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Over the Years: Divorce, Custody Battles, and More

The Ups and Downs of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Over the Years: Divorce Drama, Custody Battles, and More

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a tumultuous legal battle, but the two haven’t always been at odds.

During the filming of the 2005 action film Mr. and Mrs., the Oscar winners fell in love.

Because Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, the beginning of their relationship sparked immediate controversy.

In January 2005, the Friends alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star announced their split.

She filed for divorce in March of the following year, and the divorce was finalized in October 2005.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about, talking about, and contemplating what we both wanted in life and realized that we wanted very, very similar things,” Jolie told Vogue in January 2007.

“After that, we just took our time.”

With this realization, we remained long-time friends.

Then life unfolded in such a way that we could be together, that it felt like something we should do.”

Pitt and the Salt actress got serious quickly, with her announcing her first pregnancy in January 2006.

In 2006, he formally adopted her son Maddox and daughter Zahara, giving them the surname Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh was born in May 2006, to the couple.

Pax, the Maleficent actress’s son, was adopted in March 2007, and Pax, the actor’s son, was adopted in February 2008.

Knox and Vivienne, their twins, were born in July 2008.

In September 2011, he gushed to Parade about “one of the greatest, smartest things I ever did: giving my kids Angie as their mother.”

“She’s a fantastic mother.

I’m overjoyed to have her.

When I’m working, I know the kids are happy, safe, and prospering because I have a partner like Angie.

And Angie knows she has the same when she’s at work.”

In April 2012, Jolie and Pitt announced their engagement.

In August 2014, they were married in France.

Brangelina, on the other hand, ended their relationship in September 2016.

See how Pitt and Jolie’s post-divorce relationship became so tumultuous by scrolling down.

