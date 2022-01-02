The Ups and Downs of Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears During the Conservatorship Drama: A Timeline

The Ups and Downs of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears During Their Conservatorship Drama: A Timeline

A tense relationship.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have had a rocky relationship over the years, and they haven’t always kept it private.

For the first time since being placed under conservatorship in 2008, the pop star spoke out in court for the first time in June 2021.

She explained why she should be able to choose her own attorney during the tumultuous hearing, adding that she intended to sue her family.

“All I want is my life back.”

It’s been 13 years, and it’s time to move on.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” the singer of “Lucky” said at the time.

“To be completely honest with you, I would like to sue my family.”

I’d also like to be able to tell the world my story and what they did to me, rather than keeping it a closely guarded secret for the benefit of all of them.”

Following the case, the Sweet Magnolias star took to Instagram to respond to fans who claimed she wasn’t publicly supporting the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement because she hadn’t posted on social media.

“Perhaps I didn’t support her in the way that the public expected with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag.”

And I’ll continue to back her up.

“Take note of that,” the actress said.

“I’m so proud of her for speaking up.

I’m so proud of her for doing what I advised her to do many years ago: seeking new counsel.

If ending the conservatorship, flying to Mars, or whatever else she wants to do will make her happy, I wholeheartedly support it.

I do so because I am a sister’s supporter.

My sister is someone I adore.

I’ve always done so, and I’ll continue to do so.

So long as she’s content.

We must continue to pray.

“That’s it.”

In July, the Grammy winner was granted the right to select her own legal counsel, and she chose Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor.

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is,” she added at the time, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of “conservatorship abuse.”

… I thought they were attempting to murder me.”

During the hearings, Britney and her sister both used social media to express their feelings.

