The Ups and Downs of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner Over the Years

It was the way it was.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner announced their split two years before the former Olympian publicly came out as transgender. They had been married for 22 years and had raised a blended family together.

In October 2013, the Safely founder told Us Weekly, “We’re living apart.”

“However, there is no hostility.

We are a family that is strong and united.

We ended a relationship, but it didn’t mean the end of our friendship.

I’ll always love him, but we aren’t a couple anymore.

This way, we’re more content.”

Following their December 2014 divorce, the I Am Cait star publicly announced her transition in 2015 as her relationship with the Jenner Communications founder and their youngest daughters (Kendall and Kylie Jenner) hit a snag. Things got heated during a February 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the supermodel disinvited the former track star to her debut Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

During a phone conversation during the episode, the 818 Tequila founder said, “Hi dad.”

“I’m really pissed at you about something, so… did you announce it publicly, like, did your publicist announce it? Because now everyone knows, and it’s a huge story, and I’m really pissed at you.”

“OK, well, I don’t want you to leave,” she added at the time.

… You’re going to rob me of the most important night of my life?

You can’t come to the f–king after-party!”

Kendall revealed during a confessional that she didn’t want her family’s presence to take away her excitement over this career milestone, despite Kris’s plans to attend the runway show.

As they’ve navigated their post-divorce new normal, the former couple’s relationship has gone through public highs and lows.

“Our relationship isn’t as good as it should be,” Caitlyn admitted during an episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP in November 2021. “I don’t have any hard feelings toward her.”

We did a fantastic job, and so forth.

Yes, I’d prefer it to be closer, but it is.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’s Ups and Downs Through the Years