The Ups and Downs of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Through the Years

On and off, on and off, on and off, on and off, on and off, on

Since their relationship began in 2004, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been on a roller coaster.

When the Transformers alum was 18 years old, they met on the set of Hope and Faith.

Despite the fact that the two were nearly 13 years apart in age, Fox was smitten by the actor right away.

“I had to persuade him that, aside from being 18, I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken,” she later told Elle magazine.

The couple got engaged in November 2006, but the wedding was postponed until February 2009.

They were back on by 2010, and in June of that year, they married at the Four Seasons on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Noah, their first child, was born in September of 2012.

“We are humbled to be able to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul,” Fox wrote on Facebook at the time. “I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love.”

Bodhi, their second child, was born in February 2014.

However, they announced their separation just over a year later.

In August 2015, Fox filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Us Weekly confirmed that the New Girl alum was expecting her third child eight months later.

Us later confirmed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was the baby’s father after initially being coy about it.

In August of 2016, their son Journey was born.

Us had confirmed the couple were “totally back together” two months prior, and Fox filed to dismiss their divorce case in Los Angeles in August 2019.

However, the couple broke up again less than a year later — this time for good.

During a May 2020 episode of his podcast, the BH90210 alum revealed that they started drifting apart near the end of 2019 when Fox left for a five-week film shoot.

He remembered the distance between them being palpable when she returned.

He explained, “Neither of us did anything to the other.”

“She’s always been truthful to me, and I’ve always been truthful to her.”

And I am confident that she will always love me and that I will always love her.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years