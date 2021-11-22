The Valkyrie, London Coliseum, review: Matthew Rose leads a fantastic cast, but the staging by the English National Opera lacks fire.

The Valkyrie, London Coliseum, review: Matthew Rose leads a fantastic cast, but the staging by the English National Opera is lacking in fire.

Glitches, sniffles, and health and safety regulations put a damper on things, but great performances and a thrilling Ride ultimately raise the roof.

The bigger the opera, the more potential for mishaps there are.

The English National Opera’s new Ring cycle, which will be staged over several seasons, is the company’s most ambitious project in years, and there were plenty of flaws when The Valkyrie was first revealed.

Two key cast members were sick, and the fire was put out for the final scene due to health and safety concerns with Westminster Council.

Intermittent ignition turned out to be a common theme.

Director Richard Jones and designer Stewart Laing have created a downbeat post-apocalyptic setting for Wagner’s massive drama about the fall of power through dodgy contracts, moral turpitude, and the ultimate vulnerability of gods and monsters: a world of barren trees and black snow.

The immortal Wotan, who wishes for “das Ende” in the original German, now wishes for “extinction” in John Deathridge’s new translation.

If misfires weren’t so common, everything would be fine.

In the “Ride of the Valkyries,” a frantic dancing figure thumps around, and Wotan spends half of the “Magic Fire Music” hooking the comatose Brünnhilde into a hoistable harness.

Semi-staged concerts are becoming increasingly appealing to me.

Enough about that; the cast is fantastic.

Wotan (Matthew Rose) and Brünnhilde (Rachel Nicholls) provided the true spark.

Rose debuted in a role that seemed tailor-made for him, combining a commanding presence with a voice that ranged from molten lava to towering granite-edged peaks.

Nicholls, a seasoned Brünnhilde, morphed into the ideal rebellious adolescent.

Siegmund and Sieglinde, Nicky Spence and Emma Bell, were ill-fated twins who never quite matched up; Wagner’s ecstatic love music plodded, perhaps due to Spence’s cold.

Hunding, Sieglinde’s husband, was brilliantly played by Brindley Sherratt, who made eating from a tin a terrifying signal of murderous intent.

Susan Bickley, who played Fricka, had a cold and had to walk her crucial humiliation of Wotan; a true hero, mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones, sang it from the side with effortless conviction before returning to her official role as a Valkyrie.

She and her seven sisters – who included Nadine Benjamin, Fleur Barron, and others – finally raised a roof that had threatened to stay put in the famous “Ride.”

The ENO Orchestra was largely impressive, with music director Martyn Brabbins providing sensitive and supportive accompaniment to his singers.

Let’s hope the stage and the belly both regain their fire soon.

To the 10th of December (eno.org).

The Valkyrie, London Coliseum, review: Matthew Rose leads a fantastic cast, but the staging by the English National Opera lacks fire.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

The Valkyrie, London Coliseum, review: Matthew Rose leads a terrific cast but ENO’s staging lacks fire